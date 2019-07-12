Hutchinson Capital Management Holds Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC); Gmt Capital Raised Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake by $1.18 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 6,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 320,439 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, up from 314,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 7.82 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”; 15/03/2018 – Zane Zodrow: Exclusive: Wells Fargo commits yet more crimes; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 10/05/2018 – RBS DEAL POINTS TO LIGHTER TRUMP-ERA FINES FOR WELLS FARGO, UBS; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Office; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 447,550 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96M, up from 431,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 537,909 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

