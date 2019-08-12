Hutchinson Capital Management Holding in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Trimmed by $10.09 Million as Valuation Declined; Junto Capital Management LP Increased Position in Zynga (ZNGA) by $2.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 4.80 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 436,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 8.48M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.18 million, up from 8.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 11.82 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10.

