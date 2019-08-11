Hutchinson Capital Management Holding in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined; Scharf Investments Has Upped Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 113,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 19.79 million shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S WREN: GROWTH PEAKED IN 2017, NOT MUCH VALUE LEFT; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo could face as much as $1 billion in fines; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK’S REVIEW OF BSA-AML ISSUES STILL IN PLACE, WOULDN’T SURPRISE HIM IF FOUND SOME EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY ‘BEYOND JUST A LACK OF TRAINING’; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 4.80M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Mosaic Company: Waiting For A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan Upgrades Mosaic After Stock Falls Close To 10-Year Low – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. $50,022 worth of stock was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 429,922 shares. Kempner Capital Mgmt Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 61,553 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 11 shares. Natixis holds 0.03% or 197,426 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 51,112 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 209 shares. Meeder Asset invested 0.06% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Numerixs Inv Technology owns 50,388 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). British Columbia Investment reported 0.02% stake. 17.25M are held by Boston Ptnrs. Farmers National Bank & Trust accumulated 258 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 73,742 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.65% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Becker has invested 0.84% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 1,760 shares to 15,194 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oil Well Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 166,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 240,354 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Stearns Financial Services Group holds 17,416 shares. 264,413 are held by Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 11.63M shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 5,267 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Investment Counsel has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc Lp has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Assetmark holds 3,407 shares. Assets Inv Llc reported 1.01M shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 1.13% or 1.05 million shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 78,975 shares stake. Montag A Assoc Incorporated stated it has 35,593 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc accumulated 34,226 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 8,305 shares. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 6,415 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 22,124 shares to 742,259 shares, valued at $126.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 452,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,941 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).