Hutchinson Capital Management Holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) Has Cut as Shares Declined; Passport Capital Has Boosted Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holding by $24.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 66,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 131,999 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 198,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 706,356 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 31/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold LTD; 10/04/2018 – HSBC’S FLINT: WORKING WITH BOARD TO REFRESH ROE TARGET; 25/04/2018 – Ex-Currency Boss at HSBC Hopes to Be Rescued by Three-Legged Dog; 14/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – lntu Properties plc; 15/03/2018 – HSBC DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR HSBC BANK PLC OF 86 PERCENT; 13/04/2018 – HSBC SAYS RING-FENCED U.K. BANK HAD GBP233B ASSETS AT END-2017; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 14/05/2018 – HSBC TAPS AZPILICUETA AS GLOBAL HEAD OF FINANCIAL SPONSORS GP; 04/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – LENDING GROWTH OF $17 BLN IN 1Q18, INCREASING NET LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS BY 2% IN THE QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 224,477 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tax Court of Canada Releases Decision on Cameco Cost Application – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Australian Appellate Court Rules in Cameco’s Favor – Investing News Network” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6,293 shares to 320,439 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Lower Prime and Reference Rate – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Many Global Investors Fail – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “3 Stocks With High Forward Dividend Yields – GuruFocus.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Need A Robo-Advisor? Bambu Can Build You One – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.