Hutchinson Capital Management Has Upped Position in Markel Com (MKL) by $1.75 Million; Jlb & Associates Continues to Hold Position in Marsh & Mc Lennan (MMC)

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (MMC) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 4,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,799 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 90,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mc Lennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $100.6. About 1.65 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,194 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14M, up from 13,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1090.2. About 33,992 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. McDonald Scott had sold 11,245 shares worth $1.02M on Monday, February 4.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 17,475 shares to 49,081 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,171 shares, and cut its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.43% or 368,664 shares. Pggm Investments invested 0.38% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). State Teachers Retirement holds 0.15% or 646,913 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd invested 0.15% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0.11% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 1,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% or 189,307 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 42,152 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 13,900 shares stake. Boston Rech & Mgmt Inc has 0.1% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Kames Capital Public Limited Com holds 0.06% or 20,735 shares. Tompkins invested in 3,163 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 7.50M shares. 3,200 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Limited Company.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 3 sales for $87,828 activity. 200 Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares with value of $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce. 100 Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares with value of $101,300 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Co holds 1 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 0% or 320 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 4,654 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Res owns 12,494 shares. First Personal Services owns 41 shares. Blair William & Com Il accumulated 2,019 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 118,746 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.9% or 2,304 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 218 shares. Ycg Lc accumulated 400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Baskin Fin owns 9,590 shares. Cumberland Prtn Ltd accumulated 400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parsons Ri holds 0.02% or 210 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc reported 20,464 shares.

