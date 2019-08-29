Hutchinson Capital Management Has Upped Its Thor Inds Com (THO) Position; Shorts at Ball (BLL) Lowered By 2.65%

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) had a decrease of 2.65% in short interest. BLL’s SI was 10.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.65% from 11.03M shares previously. With 2.24M avg volume, 5 days are for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)’s short sellers to cover BLL’s short positions. The SI to Ball Corporation’s float is 3.25%. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.27. About 1.79M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – Dollar as `Wrecking Ball’ May Blot Out Iran’s Impact on Markets; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 18/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Key To Kawhi Leonard To LA Trade, Per `Lakers Nation’; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: Lonzo Ball is set to crush all that hype next season; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 25/05/2018 – Xperon Golf Launches “Xperon VIVID” Matte Colored Golf Ball; 06/04/2018 – Census by Jesse Ball – incredible journey; 27/04/2018 – San Francisco’s Art, Tech and Fashion Set Decks Out for SFMOMA Modern Ball; 02/04/2018 – US Embassy Japan: Strengthening International Ties at the Old Ball Game

Hutchinson Capital Management increased Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) stake by 176.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hutchinson Capital Management acquired 97,911 shares as Thor Inds Inc Com (THO)'s stock declined 7.91%. The Hutchinson Capital Management holds 153,347 shares with $9.56M value, up from 55,436 last quarter. Thor Inds Inc Com now has $2.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 654,147 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Mngmt holds 76,645 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,307 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 38 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 10,947 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 35,518 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 19,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Millennium Management Limited Co holds 9,406 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alexandria Cap Limited Co reported 67,395 shares. Duncker Streett & has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Metropolitan Life Company invested in 41,163 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,963 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Com reported 538,921 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity. The insider ZIEMER JAMES L bought $202,880.

Among 2 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Thor Industries Inc has $85 highest and $65 lowest target. $75’s average target is 67.04% above currents $44.9 stock price. Thor Industries Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by SunTrust.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 0.29% above currents $79.27 stock price. Ball had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 5. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by UBS. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8100 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 5. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Ball Corporation shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp owns 79,642 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company owns 2.10M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 18,731 shares. Advisor Partners Llc holds 5,680 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc reported 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 374 shares. Chevy Chase Inc holds 281,249 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 215,109 shares. Whittier Trust Co reported 318 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 93,049 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Lapides Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 111,766 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,457 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 1.44 million shares.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $26.32 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 51.95 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

