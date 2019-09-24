Hutchinson Capital Management Has Upped Its Carnival (CCL) Holding by $2.02 Million; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Market Valuation Declined While Sheffield Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 43,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 288,958 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, up from 245,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 2.67M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 140,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84 million, up from 100,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $30.43. About 325,793 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings Up 142% Over 1Q 2017; 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 8,751 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co accumulated 390 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 79,300 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Da Davidson has invested 0.1% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Voya Limited reported 2.02M shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na owns 119,420 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 58,691 shares. 200,000 are held by Weitz Inv. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 61,090 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 50,413 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 79,399 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 36,614 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 19,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Worldwide Launches Universal Confirmationsâ€”Empowering Banks to Deliver Full Transparency to Customers – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Canara Bank Launches India’s First OTP-Based ATM Cash Withdrawal Facility Powered by ACI Worldwide – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide Helps Rabobank Achieve Instant Payments Milestone – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide to Highlight Real-Time Payments, Open Banking and Cloud Capabilities at SIBOS 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 the insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Bears Strike After Thomas Cook Collapse – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Gradient Limited has 159,167 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Company reported 203,339 shares. Indiana-based Everence Management has invested 0.16% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Allstate Corporation holds 62,280 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 57,151 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 71,158 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma invested in 26,406 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 0.1% or 71,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 630,854 shares stake. Duff And Phelps Inv Management Company has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Numerixs Inv Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). M&T National Bank has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).