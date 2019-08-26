Hutchinson Capital Management Has Raised Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Position; Gci Liberty – Class A (GLIBA) SI Decreased By 2.15%

Gci Liberty Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had a decrease of 2.15% in short interest. GLIBA’s SI was 8.82M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.15% from 9.01M shares previously. With 333,000 avg volume, 27 days are for Gci Liberty Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA)’s short sellers to cover GLIBA’s short positions. The SI to Gci Liberty Inc – Class A’s float is 9.25%. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 3,100 shares traded. GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) has risen 28.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLIBA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ GCI LIBERTY INC CL B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (); 19/04/2018 – DJ GCI LIBERTY INC CL A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLIBA); 09/05/2018 – GCI Liberty 1Q Loss $170.7M; 08/05/2018 – GCI LIBERTY INC GLIBA.O – GCI LIBERTY WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO GCI NEWCO; 09/05/2018 – GCI Liberty 1Q Loss/Shr $1.58; 13/04/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Announces Change to Meeting Date and Time for Special Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 GCI Liberty, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds GCI Liberty; 08/05/2018 – Reincorporation Merger Proposal Approved at GCI Liberty’s Special Meeting of Hldrs; 08/05/2018 – GCI Liberty Presenting at Conference May 14

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. The firm offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It has a 8.74 P/E ratio. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

Among 2 analysts covering GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. GCI Liberty has $7000 highest and $59 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 6.97% above currents $60.3 stock price. GCI Liberty had 2 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, March 29.

