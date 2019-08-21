Hutchinson Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by $10.09 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Holding

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 1.82 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 1,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 3,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.66. About 1.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon Is Filming Its First Spanish-Language Original Series, Soccer Documentary `Six Dreams’

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. 4,250 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint. Shares for $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 247wallst.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 8,762 shares to 91,786 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 31,603 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright stated it has 63,840 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. U S Global holds 20,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 431,380 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,620 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 68,992 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc has 19,108 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0.12% or 9.11M shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 8,495 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability owns 108,472 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Ltd Co stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 88,404 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 59,976 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability has invested 0.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Narwhal Capital Management stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,638 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 5,323 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Grisanti Management Lc owns 2,138 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 411 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 72,678 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Weybosset & Management Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 293 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 178,475 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 6,987 shares. Central Securities Corporation has invested 3.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fjarde Ap holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 123,606 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 167,645 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 175,450 are held by Factory Mutual Co.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,000 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $76,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,700 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).