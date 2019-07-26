Hutchinson Capital Management Has Lowered Novo (NVO) Stake by $8.95 Million; Valuation Declined; Jensen Investment Management Has Trimmed Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stake as Shares Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 1,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,369 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22M, down from 54,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $311.21. About 774,246 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 172,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,997 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, down from 374,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 757,022 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 12/03/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk says haemophilia drug data support clinical profile; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Expects Robust Performance For Portfolio of New-Generation Insulin

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. Shares for $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,299 shares to 778,749 shares, valued at $82.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 832,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 843,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Monetary Mngmt Gp has 12,845 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn holds 20,360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. , a Texas-based fund reported 22 shares. Ems Capital LP has 182,290 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 84,033 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 876,628 shares. Dana Investment holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 67,851 shares. Penobscot Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 8,395 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Company holds 0.85% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 26,384 shares. Bluespruce Investments LP invested in 8.61% or 732,980 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd reported 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,560 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fdx Advsrs reported 0.25% stake.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.86M for 48.93 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,169 shares to 45,589 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 97,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.43B for 20.41 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.