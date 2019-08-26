Hutchinson Capital Management Has Lowered Novo (NVO) Position; Terreno Realty (TRNO) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased Novo (NVO) stake by 46.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 172,165 shares as Novo (NVO)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Hutchinson Capital Management holds 201,997 shares with $10.57M value, down from 374,162 last quarter. Novo now has $124.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 84,575 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 13/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 21/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Falls After 4-Wk Rise, Contrave Declines: Obesity; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk says haemophilia drug data support clinical profile; 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE

Among 2 analysts covering Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Terreno Realty has $5200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is 0.62% above currents $50.19 stock price. Terreno Realty had 3 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $49.0000 Initiates Coverage On

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 52.34 P/E ratio. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Terreno Realty Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 14,356 shares. 37,712 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.07% or 316,107 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 215,865 shares. Victory Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 187,100 shares. Stevens Mgmt L P invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 39,881 shares. 931,030 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Aviva Pcl reported 10,810 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 2,000 shares. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Daiwa Group Inc Inc reported 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership has 0.15% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 307,707 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Da Davidson And owns 5,778 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Hutchinson Capital Management increased Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stake by 856 shares to 10,386 valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) stake by 36,564 shares and now owns 89,821 shares. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.