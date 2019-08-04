Hutchinson Capital Management Has Lowered Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Stake by $10.09 Million; Share Price Declined; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Boosted Position in Firstenergy (FE) as Market Value Rose

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 3.49M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 112.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 44,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 83,808 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 39,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 9.27M shares traded or 160.78% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS ON UPGRADING TRANSMISSION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Reaffirms Guidance and Growth Projections; 07/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Massive Restoration Effort as New, Powerful Storm Impacts New Jersey; 10/04/2018 – Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Fitch: FirstEnergy’s Ratings Unchanged by Proposed FES Bankruptcy Settlement; 10/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s JCP&L: Majority of All Customers to Be Restored by Late Monday; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS PACT FOR FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ CHAPTER 11; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for 3 Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 27/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY’S DAVIS-BESSE REACTOR RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING: NRC; 12/03/2018 – Traverse Energy Roadshow Set By GMP First Energy for Mar. 19

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Peter Boockvar: A Disastrous Planting Season Should See This Fertilizer Stock Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mosaic Stock Upgraded Ahead of Earnings: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mosaic Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan Upgrades Mosaic After Stock Falls Close To 10-Year Low – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Capital stated it has 113,006 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc holds 17,800 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 68,992 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.08% or 4.40 million shares. Ftb Advsr Inc invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Highlander Cap Management Ltd invested in 0% or 200 shares. Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 75,977 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 85,152 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company invested in 9,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 26,736 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0.01% or 68,662 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.02% or 405,917 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 2,536 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 633,307 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022. 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $115.73M for 20.33 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 97,911 shares to 153,347 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,141 shares to 31,019 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,155 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Restore Service Following Damaging Wind and Severe Thunderstorms – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JCP&L Names Ronald Crocker as External Affairs Consultant – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities to Return Tax Savings to Customers and Invest in Grid Modernization – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 48,175 shares. 45,200 were reported by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 15,837 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd invested in 0.02% or 631 shares. James has 47,443 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 595,262 shares stake. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn holds 0% or 663 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 2.19 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tdam Usa invested in 0.83% or 281,905 shares. Wexford Capital Lp invested in 124,918 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 97,981 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 117 shares stake. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0.07% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).