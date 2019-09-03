Hutchinson Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in National Oil Well Varco (NOV); Holder Peak Asset Management Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NOV) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 166,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 336,632 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 170,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in National Oil Well Varco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 1.74M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.93. About 4.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 26/03/2018 – BI UK: JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (NYSE:HSBC) by 66,050 shares to 131,999 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Sell in May and go away? Maybe not this year. – CNBC” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco sees Q1 revenues below expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NOV expands cost-reduction efforts, could make divestments – Houston Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal holds 0% or 81 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 13,642 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. West Virginia-based City Holdg has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 4,840 shares. Westpac Banking Corp owns 175,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Primecap Management Ca has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Becker Capital reported 870,663 shares stake. 21,955 are held by Mackenzie Financial. Hartford Invest Mngmt Com has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Bokf Na accumulated 0% or 7,648 shares. Tci Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 119 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life invested in 3,900 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 165,922 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 42 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bank has 1.75M shares. Waddell Reed has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amer Mgmt reported 3,875 shares stake. The Texas-based Texas Comml Bank Tx has invested 1.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fsi Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,481 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 92,056 shares. Smead Capital Mngmt Inc reported 4.4% stake. 30,569 were reported by Farmers Bancorporation. Wheatland Advsr Incorporated stated it has 9,083 shares. Alethea Management Limited, a California-based fund reported 4,100 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Weitz Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 242,000 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Lau Associate Limited Com reported 24,150 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.49% or 15.98M shares.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12,603 shares to 9,402 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,577 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.