Hutchinson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Holding by $489,804; Davis Capital Partners Holding in Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Upped by $1.05 Million as Shares Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Franklin Resources (BEN) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 14,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 256,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.93M, down from 271,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Franklin Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 801,022 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q NET OUTFLOWS $10.0B; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) by 72.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 36,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 86,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Timberland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 9,111 shares traded. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) has declined 25.45% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp 2Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 23/04/2018 DJ Timberland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSBK); 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.1% Position in Timberland Bancorp/WA; 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett Company Lc owns 831 shares. Private Advisor Ltd invested in 0.01% or 9,632 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.56% or 43,768 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking reported 0.03% stake. Centurylink Management holds 22,123 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc owns 29,656 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 75 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 629,567 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 137,293 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 143,887 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Northern Trust accumulated 4.27 million shares. Sei Invests owns 276,792 shares. Keystone Fin Planning has 0.36% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 20,956 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.50 million for 10.01 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 362,753 shares to 137,247 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.