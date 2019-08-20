Hutchinson Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Novo (NVO) as Stock Price Declined; Ellington Management Group Has Decreased Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $353,800 as Shares Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 3,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 6,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $132.35. About 1.58 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 172,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 201,997 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, down from 374,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 694,858 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – REG-Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S; 09/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees Sales Growth and Op Profit Growth in DKK 6 Pct Pts and 9 Pct Pts Lower Than Local Currencies Respectively; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE U1…

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 97,911 shares to 153,347 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 8,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 8,100 shares to 65,200 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 46,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).