Hutchinson Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) by $2.64 Million; Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Its Granite Construction (GVA) Holding by $556,850

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 339,142 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 66,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,999 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 198,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 848,571 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 29/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 837 FROM SFR 807; 08/05/2018 – SAUDI FUND SAID TO HIRE HSBC’S LOCAL HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S RESTRUCTURING MAY CUT 14% OF CIB ASSETS: HSBC; 08/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- Lonmin Plc; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEBT RATINGS TO HSBC BANK ARGENTINA’S EXPECTED; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 09/04/2018 – HSBC names veteran banker head of Asia belt and road initiative; 27/04/2018 – PROSEGUR CASH SA CASHP.MC : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/04/2018 – SHARJAH ISLAMIC BANK IS SAID TO HIRE HSBC, STANCHART FOR SUKUK; 02/04/2018 – Sharjah Islamic Bank hires HSBC, StanChart for benchmark dollar sukuk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 326,565 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 5,114 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 502,586 are owned by Boston. Teton Advsrs owns 52,000 shares. 6,800 are owned by Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 18,445 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 2,949 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co has 117,869 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs invested in 3,200 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc reported 24,826 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.95 million for 16.87 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 252,444 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) by 209,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB).

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 166,550 shares to 336,632 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

