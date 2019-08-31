Hutchinson Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Novo (NVO) as Market Valuation Declined; Great Lakes Advisors Holding in Neogen (NEOG) Lowered by $678,756

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 172,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 201,997 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, down from 374,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 857,256 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 14/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 4th Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE; 26/03/2018 – FDA approves inclusion of data from safety outcomes trial in the Tresiba® label; 06/03/2018 – Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 11,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 93,671 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 105,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 114,791 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 166,550 shares to 336,632 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 97,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 39,139 shares to 328,834 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 15,432 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorp And Trust reported 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Moreover, Private Tru Na has 0.69% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 57,934 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability accumulated 18,555 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 9,831 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). 16,726 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability. Profund Limited invested in 6,824 shares. Strs Ohio owns 18,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bartlett And Com Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 82,599 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research reported 14,590 shares. Teton Advsr reported 157,000 shares. 910,657 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd.