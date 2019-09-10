Hutchinson Capital Management Has Cut Its Novo (NVO) Position by $8.95 Million; Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose While Financial Counselors Has Trimmed Its Position

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 172,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 201,997 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, down from 374,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 1.61 million shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PLANS TO START STEP PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME LATER THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences and Novo Nordisk Will Collaborate on Developing EPGN696 for Diabetic Kidney Disease and Other Indications; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 23/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 4%; 03/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – NOVO CEO SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE PRICE WILL BE `COMPETITIVE’; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 5,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 50,239 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 55,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 4.13M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs holds 10,280 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd invested in 3,022 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 15,900 shares. America First Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 226,729 shares or 5.56% of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 1.11% or 20,553 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 15,025 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru holds 59,913 shares. Jensen Investment stated it has 118,907 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 7,586 shares. Winslow Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division invested in 0.28% or 128,874 shares. Linscomb And Williams, Texas-based fund reported 88,536 shares. 10,107 were accumulated by Becker Mngmt Inc. 13,257 were reported by Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas. Hardman Johnston Advsrs reported 49,558 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.07 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,725 shares to 511,954 shares, valued at $60.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 21,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 166,550 shares to 336,632 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.46B for 20.43 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.