Hutchinson Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by $10.09 Million; Wealth Architects Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $309,114

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 18.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 6.12 million shares traded or 19.78% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares to 75,399 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 856 shares to 10,386 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 97,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.45M for 18.23 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Freeland Clint. On Friday, May 10 Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 1,000 shares.

