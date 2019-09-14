Hutchinson Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Carnival (CCL) by $2.02 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Salem Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.86 Million

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 43,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 288,958 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, up from 245,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 29,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88M, down from 95,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burke Herbert Fincl Bank owns 3.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,366 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,646 shares. Alps Advisors has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 70,983 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Capital LP has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86 shares. Moreover, American Assets Invest Management Limited Company has 2.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 124,100 shares. Stack Fincl Mngmt owns 504,875 shares. North Amer owns 135,305 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 59,334 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 3.12% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 134,653 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 46,368 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Tompkins Financial owns 107,667 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 15,526 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Cordasco Network holds 4,215 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Lynch Assoc In reported 151,381 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

