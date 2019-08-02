Hutchinson Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Novo (NVO) by $8.95 Million; Vicor (VICR) Shareholder First Washington Raised Its Position by $899,000

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 172,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 201,997 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, down from 374,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 898,823 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE AMENDS LICENSE PACT WITH NOVO NORDISK; 11/04/2018 – TESSA THERAPEUTICS NAMES FORMER NOVO NORDISK CHAIRMAN TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203314 Company: NOVO NORDISK INC; 17/05/2018 – Citing significant progress on a cure for diabetes, Novo Nordisk beefs up its stem cell pipeline with new collaborations $NOVO; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Expects Robust Performance For Portfolio of New-Generation Insulin; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 147,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 118,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.71. About 112,777 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 617 shares to 3,014 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 11,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,085 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds accumulated 33,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.35% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 11,012 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 5,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Barclays Plc accumulated 23,440 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 1,422 shares. 40,250 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. American Intll reported 13,049 shares. 37,116 are owned by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 6,896 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 10,200 shares. S Squared Ltd Com has 2.39% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has 194,633 shares.