Hutchinson Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by $10.09 Million; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Stake In Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Was Has Boosted

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 714,440 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,247 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 9,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 156,290 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,868 shares to 16,137 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,202 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 166,550 shares to 336,632 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $115.74M for 19.96 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was made by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10.

