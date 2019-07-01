Hutchinson Capital Management Cut Novo (NVO) Position By $8.95 Million; Valhi (VHI)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased Novo (NVO) stake by 46.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 172,165 shares as Novo (NVO)’s stock declined 4.38%. The Hutchinson Capital Management holds 201,997 shares with $10.57 million value, down from 374,162 last quarter. Novo now has $122.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 426,668 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 24/05/2018 – NOVO CEO SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE PRICE WILL BE `COMPETITIVE’; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS HELGE LUND WAS ELECTED BOARD CHAIRMAN AT AGM

Valhi Inc (VHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 37 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 35 reduced and sold holdings in Valhi Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 11.66 million shares, up from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Valhi Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 23 Increased: 21 New Position: 16.

Hutchinson Capital Management increased Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) stake by 1,760 shares to 15,194 valued at $15.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) stake by 97,911 shares and now owns 153,347 shares. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.42B for 21.48 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Valhi, Inc. for 212,550 shares. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc owns 344,790 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howland Capital Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 244,000 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 17,648 shares.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments , which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It has a 5.29 P/E ratio. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors.