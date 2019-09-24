Hutchinson Capital Management Cut National Oil Well Varco (NOV) Position; Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)’s Sentiment Is 2.63

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased National Oil Well Varco (NOV) stake by 4.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 16,104 shares as National Oil Well Varco (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The Hutchinson Capital Management holds 320,528 shares with $7.13M value, down from 336,632 last quarter. National Oil Well Varco now has $8.40B valuation. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 915,502 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) investors sentiment decreased to 2.63 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 21 funds started new or increased positions, while 8 cut down and sold stakes in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 2.98 million shares, down from 3.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 18 New Position: 3.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund for 84,176 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 447,349 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 256,877 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0.13% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 33,696 shares.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $178.51 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 5,608 shares traded. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) has risen 7.55% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.55% the S&P500.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73M for 60.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.