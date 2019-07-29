Hutchinson Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Thor Inds Com (THO); Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Lowered Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $359,136 as Shares Rose

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 39,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 349,298 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 389,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 22.03 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 08/03/2018 – TARGET – STOCKTON PREVIOUSLY WORKED AT GE; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year; 13/04/2018 – Aaj TV: More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 11/05/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED BY DISTRIBUTION OF $.18 PER UNIT FROM BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY LLC TO ALL OF ITS MEMBERS, INCLUDING GE; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 176.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 97,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,347 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 55,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 228,416 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, First Natl Trust has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 210,941 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Financial Inc has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amp Cap Limited accumulated 4.19 million shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 14.35 million shares. Bogle Inv LP De holds 1.28 million shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Private Tru Na holds 127,821 shares. Bb&T Limited Co accumulated 517,863 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.71M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Cap Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 21,741 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability reported 67,503 shares. Company Bankshares holds 897,777 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 42,492 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Mgmt.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,905 shares to 223,101 shares, valued at $42.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 3.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.73 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 16 shares. Midas Mngmt owns 0.62% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 23,400 shares. 7,339 were reported by Vident Invest Advisory Llc. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 19,300 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 2,963 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp owns 6,801 shares. Thb Asset has 11,286 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 85,300 shares. Hendershot Invs Inc holds 0.6% or 28,040 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt holds 0.2% or 5,320 shares. Dean Cap Management owns 18,185 shares. Brandywine Management Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 59,520 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 135 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.61% or 67,395 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.