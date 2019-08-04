Hutchinson Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Boeing Company (BA); Argi Investment Services Has Cut Firstenergy Com (FE) Position by $2.41 Million

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 856 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,386 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 9,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (FE) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 58,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 8,466 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 67,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 3.16 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company File Voluntary Petitions for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 31/05/2018 – ERO Copper Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Jun. 4; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Bond Trading 18x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY TRANSMISSION LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY AFFIRMED BY FITCH; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Certification Letter with NRC Affirming Plans to Deactivate Three Nuclear Generating Plants; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Filing Does Not Involve Company or Certain Other Units; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Challenges Grid Operator Findings on Nuclear Units; 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Natl Bank Tru has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arvest Retail Bank Division holds 0.03% or 1,051 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.34% or 462,406 shares. Advisory Serv Net Lc has invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 4.26 million shares. The Israel-based Bancshares Hapoalim Bm has invested 1.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Inv Group Limited Liability Co reported 21,952 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel has 16,679 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2,220 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 111,928 shares. Macquarie Grp accumulated 145,691 shares. Markel Corporation reported 94,400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South Street Advsr Llc has 1,622 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.43M for 15.15 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp Com (NYSE:DUK) by 13,682 shares to 33,100 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust 1 3 Yr Treas Bd Etf (SHY) by 12,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf Shs (VOO).