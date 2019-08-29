Hutchinson Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Markel Com (MKL); General Motors (GM) Shareholder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Increased Stake by $907,832

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in General Motors Corporation (GM) by 249.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 24,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 34,365 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in General Motors Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 959,383 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Nick Eardley: Scottish Government sources say document confirms power grab in significant areas like agriculture, fisheries, GM; 18/04/2018 – GM Announces $16.5 Billion Revolving Credit Facility; 15/03/2018 – GM SAYS WILL INVEST MORE THAN $100 MLN TO UPGRADE BOTH FACILITIES; 31/05/2018 – GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 15/03/2018 – General Motors to Invest More Than $100M to Upgrade Orion, Brownstown Plants; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO OWN 19.6% EQUITY STAKE IN GM CRUISE; 29/03/2018 – Soyoung Kim: GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea and union to talk again on Friday, seek to stave off bankruptcy

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 15,194 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14M, up from 13,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $9.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1141.5. About 5,619 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $398,556 activity. 100 shares valued at $103,500 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Monday, May 13.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway by 3,388 shares to 14,270 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 19,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,844 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV).

