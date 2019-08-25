Hutchinson Capital Management Boosted Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) as Stock Value Rose; Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holder First Merchants Decreased Its Stake by $300,480

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 6,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 320,439 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 314,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mitchem Sees No ‘Wholesale Shift’ from Equities (Video); 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Staples Sector Etf Spdr (XLP) by 8,346 shares to 42,460 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.