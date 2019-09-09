Hutchinson Capital Management Boosted Markel Com (MKL) Holding by $1.75 Million as Share Price Rose; Diversified Trust Co Stake in Mastercard (MA) Upped as Stock Rose

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 3,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,816 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 13,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $9.58 during the last trading session, reaching $281.8. About 3.03M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 15,194 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14 million, up from 13,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1167.25. About 11,624 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,800 activity.

