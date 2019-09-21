Hutchinson Capital Management Boosted Carnival (CCL) Holding by $2.02 Million; Bollard Group Has Boosted Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $991,101 as Stock Price Rose

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 10,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 58,957 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, up from 48,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 7.07 million shares traded or 172.28% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 43,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 288,958 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, up from 245,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 4.22M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Janney Capital Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 233,509 shares. Intl Group has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt has invested 0.97% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ww Asset owns 28,129 shares. Burney has 0.13% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 161,331 are held by Fin Counselors. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Axa owns 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 158,763 shares. D E Shaw Company holds 89,731 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,231 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Stephens Inc Ar reported 13,844 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

