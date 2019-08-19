Hutchinson Capital Management Boosted Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $7.97 Million; Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Raised Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake by $308,357; Share Price Rose

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 6,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 171,727 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57M, up from 165,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 2.93 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1233.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 42,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 45,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $211.11. About 19.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 20,682 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $68.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,687 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 157,763 shares. Parthenon Limited Company stated it has 2.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fayez Sarofim & Commerce invested in 1.69% or 6.44 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 73,702 shares. Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Lp has 0.23% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rbo Com Limited Liability reported 213,498 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 0.15% stake. C Worldwide Gru A S reported 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dillon And Assoc, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,300 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wafra Incorporated owns 401,188 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl has invested 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Raises Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International Announces Renewable Energy Partnership in the US with Enel Green Power North America – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) time to take a bite out of Apple – Live Trading News” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bull boosts Apple on Services acceleration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M & Communications Llp accumulated 48,534 shares. First Bank & Trust has invested 1.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Llc Dc has invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Sterneck Limited Liability Co has 8.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,301 shares. Peoples Fincl Service Corp invested in 21,315 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Northstar Grp Inc holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,501 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 101,683 shares. Parthenon Limited owns 30,831 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Kessler Grp Inc Limited Company owns 3.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,069 shares. Meeder Asset holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 160,833 shares. Ironsides Asset Limited Liability accumulated 3,333 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,549 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested in 2.31% or 5.84 million shares. Private Asset Mgmt owns 83,451 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio.