Hussman Strategic Advisors Upped Position in Ppl (PPL) as Market Value Declined; Parker (PH) Position Maintained by Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 2.07M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Parker (PH) by 3983.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 156,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,931 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62M, up from 3,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.49. About 637,272 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Commercial Bank In invested in 0.01% or 1,350 shares. Scotia owns 3,149 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 0.09% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 21,655 are held by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Saturna Capital owns 276,162 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bbr Prtn has 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Finemark Bank & Trust And holds 4,551 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 1.58M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.07% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 537 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bryn Mawr invested in 0.01% or 1,486 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 3,729 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Fdx accumulated 4,309 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc owns 2,250 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. Gentile Thomas C sold $54,806 worth of stock or 319 shares. OBOURN CANDY M had sold 926 shares worth $150,178 on Thursday, February 7.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 14,896 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $61.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Cl A by 16,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861,818 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 50,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,000 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

