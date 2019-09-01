Hussman Strategic Advisors Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Jnba Financial Advisors Has Upped Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $336,804

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 263.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 884 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regents Of The University Of California holds 35,470 shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. 845,349 were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Meyer Handelman invested 2.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 433,800 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 52,532 shares. Diversified Tru accumulated 17,718 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amg National Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Intact Inv Mngmt Inc owns 163,300 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wade G W And has invested 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Godsey Gibb Associates invested in 0.03% or 3,535 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 2.8% or 78,425 shares. Cornerstone Cap invested in 441,883 shares. Ci Invests reported 5.89M shares. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fmr Ltd has invested 0.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 65,000 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $83,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 5,361 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited invested in 1.47% or 22,750 shares. 1,910 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 2,565 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 1.01 million shares. Ims Mngmt accumulated 3,317 shares or 1.03% of the stock. 136,285 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 142,000 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 400,000 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Nbt State Bank N A New York reported 0.89% stake. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Com holds 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,375 shares. Allen Invest Management Limited Company holds 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,428 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 19,796 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Corp stated it has 3.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Apriem Advsr holds 0.21% or 2,042 shares.