Hussman Strategic Advisors Trimmed United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stake by $325,000; Stock Declined; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Value Rose, Destination Wealth Management Has Upped Stake

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 176,051 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 73,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 402,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61M, up from 329,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 932,756 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 24,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Good News for United Natural Foods; More Bad News for Blue Apron – The Motley Fool” on March 13, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “United Natural (UNFI) Down 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Beyond Meat Sees Insane Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Natural Foods – SuperValu Creating Super Value? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2018.

Analysts await United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. UNFI’s profit will be $36.37M for 3.47 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by United Natural Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 11,751 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 30,969 shares. Principal Grp Inc owns 418,298 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 39,608 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 300 shares. 34,841 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 13,991 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,466 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 7,800 shares. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 1.17 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 19,200 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 471,747 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 70,481 shares. 122,264 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 503,713 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Thomasville Bankshares has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 18,879 were accumulated by Wallace Management. Intrust Financial Bank Na has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,204 shares. St Johns Management Ltd has 1,580 shares. First Personal Finance stated it has 60,705 shares. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,283 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 6,424 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cypress Cap Gru stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 82,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 66,651 shares. Salem Cap Management Incorporated holds 12,450 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Com holds 5,498 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Oil Spikes After Tanker Attacks – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Reiterates Market Perform Rating on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Transom Capital, GTCR, Palladium, Volkswagen, Ford, Hillenbrand – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 15,650 shares to 36,373 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 141,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,622 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).