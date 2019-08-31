Hussman Strategic Advisors Trimmed Gap Del (GPS) Position By $2.60 Million; LEG IMMOBILIEN AG NAMENS – AKTIEN ON GE (LEGIF) Shorts Raised By 1.56%

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Gap Inc Del (GPS) stake by 97.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 100,000 shares as Gap Inc Del (GPS)’s stock declined 24.21%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 2,100 shares with $55,000 value, down from 102,100 last quarter. Gap Inc Del now has $5.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 6.33M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 23/04/2018 – Old Navy to open 60 stores this year, driving Gap’s growth; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap Between Mothers and Daughters in Iran; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR OLD NAVY GLOBAL WAS POSITIVE 3%; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N – CO SAYS FACED SOME CHALLENGES IN QTR, INCLUDING GAP BRAND OPERATING ISSUES AND UNSEASONABLY COLD AND SNOWY WEATHER; 24/05/2018 – Gap Misses Views but Mantains Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and Instruction; 01/05/2018 – Fill-The-Gap Portfolio News Developments; 11/04/2018 – Gap CEO Art Peck: Big data gives us major advantages over competitors; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership

LEG IMMOBILIEN AG NAMENS – AKTIEN ON GE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) had an increase of 1.56% in short interest. LEGIF’s SI was 496,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.56% from 488,700 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1654 days are for LEG IMMOBILIEN AG NAMENS – AKTIEN ON GE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)’s short sellers to cover LEGIF’s short positions. It closed at $115.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company has market cap of $7.29 billion. The firm rents apartments; and offers various services to tenants. It has a 7.96 P/E ratio. It also invests in the field of commercial real estate; sells various properties, including flats and houses; and provides caretaker services.

More notable recent LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) stake by 10,000 shares to 61,100 valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 46,200 shares. Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) was raised too.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com