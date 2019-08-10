Hussman Strategic Advisors Stake in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Cut as Stock Value Rose; As Arrow Electrs (ARW) Share Price Declined, Alyeska Investment Group LP Trimmed Its Stake by $2.00 Million

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $278.3. About 195,176 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 25,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 73,522 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 99,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 432,793 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 204,285 shares to 855,683 shares, valued at $93.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 164,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 807,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) CEO Mike Long on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow -6% on prelim. Q2, unit wind down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Ltd Co reported 9,942 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 767,019 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 22,904 shares. Automobile Association owns 20,860 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 0% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.27% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Fort Lp, a Maryland-based fund reported 668 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 50,805 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 9,834 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 7,467 shares. The Texas-based Carlson Limited Partnership has invested 0.36% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 19,122 shares. Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Raymond James Financial Ser holds 9,050 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 6,430 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 599 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 3,062 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests has 0.03% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Park Avenue Securities has invested 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Birch Hill Inv Advsrs accumulated 1,012 shares. Moreover, Schroder Investment Management has 0.12% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 14,554 shares stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company invested 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 13,761 were accumulated by Citigroup. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.04% or 1,506 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service owns 206 shares. Fiera Corporation holds 0.37% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 381,749 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 18,002 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.03% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 59,660 shares.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 28.28 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

