Hussman Strategic Advisors Raised Position in Edison Intl (EIX) by $549,000 as Stock Price Rose; Home Depot Ord (HD) Stock Value Rose While Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Upped by $15.47 Million Its Position

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $218.13. About 2.31 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company's stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 604,601 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs holds 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 35,216 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 354,221 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.06% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 40,360 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 12,000 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Co reported 2,000 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management holds 92,526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% or 59,672 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 34,100 shares. 3,540 are owned by Moors & Cabot. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.15% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Raymond James & Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 173,819 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.43 million shares. State Street has invested 0.12% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 25,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,700 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "A Closer Look At The New Clean Energy ETF – Benzinga" published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance" on May 21, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St." on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "US Indexes Close Higher to Start the Week Monday – Yahoo Finance" published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Lowe's Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Benzinga" on August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 107,763 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp holds 0.51% or 150,295 shares. 2,125 were accumulated by Birmingham Cap Mgmt Com Inc Al. Bahl & Gaynor reported 1.72M shares stake. Georgia-based Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Bank & Trust, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,612 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Capital Mgmt has 0.87% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,826 shares. 39,998 were reported by Deltec Asset Management Limited. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 1.12% or 656,606 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd holds 0.04% or 64 shares. Janney Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,686 shares. Moreover, Mathes Com has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,050 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Jnba Finance has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greystone Managed Invests has 63,327 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.