Hussman Strategic Advisors Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Boosted by $590,000; Petrus Trust Company Lta Trimmed Its Stake in Lands End New (LE) by $568,480 as Valuation Declined

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta analyzed 35,530 shares as the company's stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 664,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 72,427 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 2.90 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.



Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,000 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Curncyshs Brit Pnd S by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

