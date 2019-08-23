Hussman Strategic Advisors Lowered Its Gap Del (GPS) Position by $2.60 Million; Honeywell International Com (HON) Holder Roosevelt Investment Group Boosted Position

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com (HON) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 18,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 117,153 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62 million, up from 98,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $6.64 during the last trading session, reaching $156.26. About 2.73 million shares traded or 19.97% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gap Inc Del (GPS) by 97.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 102,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gap Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 15.94 million shares traded or 125.56% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS; 14/05/2018 – Gap apologises for selling T-shirt with “incorrect map” of China; 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership; 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Unveils New Sustainable Manufacturing Goal to Conserve 10 Billion Liters of Water by the End of 2020; 23/04/2018 – Old Navy to open 60 stores this year, driving Gap’s growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6,152 shares to 121,381 shares, valued at $17.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,399 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 300,000 shares to 813,000 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).