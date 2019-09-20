Hussman Strategic Advisors Lowered Holding in Tenet Healthcare (THC) by $556,000 as Stock Rose; Fulton Bank Has Decreased Position in Citigroup (C) as Market Value Rose

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 4,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 18,708 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 23,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.34. About 14.32 million shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 22/05/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25 BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 77,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 1.23M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 05/03/2018 Tenet Announces Governance Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.36 TO $1.70, EST. 92C; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.45B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.96M for 22.62 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.