Hussman Strategic Advisors Lifted Smucker J M Co (SJM) Position; Shorts at Veritone (VERI) Raised By 9.29%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) had an increase of 9.29% in short interest. VERI’s SI was 3.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.29% from 3.26 million shares previously. With 438,900 avg volume, 8 days are for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s short sellers to cover VERI’s short positions. The SI to Veritone Inc’s float is 26.34%. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 20,338 shares traded. Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has declined 50.11% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.11% the S&P500. Some Historical VERI News: 30/05/2018 – Veritone Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Veritone Announces Multiple New Agreements with Leading Broadcasters to Efficiently lngest, Track and Extend Content; 09/05/2018 – Veritone Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Veritone Announces Breakthrough Real-Time Artificial Intelligence Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Veritone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Veritone 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 26/03/2018 – Veritone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 21/03/2018 – Acacia Research: Sidus/BLR Letter Indicates That They Fail to Understand the Full Potential of Acacia’s Partnerships With Veritone and Miso; 25/04/2018 – BrainChip Studio to be Integrated as a Cognitive Engine within Veritone aiWARE; 07/03/2018 – Veritone Announces Multiple New Agreements with Leading Broadcasters to Efficiently Ingest, Track and Extend Content

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Smucker J M Co (SJM) stake by 4900% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc acquired 19,600 shares as Smucker J M Co (SJM)’s stock declined 9.25%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 20,000 shares with $2.30M value, up from 400 last quarter. Smucker J M Co now has $12.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $107.29. About 27,994 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/04/2018 – Smucker’s Bite-Sized Pet-Food Deal Goes Down Easy; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Underestimated Significant Role That Private Label Brands Play in Oils Category; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S ON AINSWORTH ANNOUNCEMENT; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker said it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to strengthen its pet food portfolio; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Merger of Crisco, Wesson Would Give Smucker Power to Raise Prices of Leading Canola, Vegetable Cooking Oil BrandS; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: J.M. Smucker Company Withdrawing Certain Dog Food Products; 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $1.7 Billion

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $82.17 million. The Company’s cloud open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting.

Among 6 analysts covering JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. JM Smucker has $13200 highest and $9300 lowest target. $114.83’s average target is 7.03% above currents $107.29 stock price. JM Smucker had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SJM in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13200 target in Thursday, August 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $11400 target in Friday, June 7 report. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Sell”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse upgraded The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) rating on Monday, April 8. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $120 target.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 10,000 shares to 10,000 valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) was reduced too.