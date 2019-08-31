Hussman Strategic Advisors Lifted Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Holding; LEGEND OIL AND GAS LTD (LOGL) SI Decreased By 10.13%

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc acquired 50,000 shares as Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)’s stock rose 3.34%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 125,000 shares with $2.33 million value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Canadian Solar Inc now has $1.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 492,112 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Canadian Solar Expands Solar Project Development to South Korea; 03/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Canadian Solar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Canadian Solar’s Recurrent Gets $106.7 Million From Prudential; 12/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Launches New Business Unit to Deliver Operations & Maintenance Services at Solar Asset Management and O&M Confer; 29/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Acquires a 97.6 MWp Solar Power Project in Argentina; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONS OPEN ACCESS SOLAR PROJECT IN INDIA; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR 1Q NET REV. $1.42B, EST. $1.39B

LEGEND OIL AND GAS LTD (OTCMKTS:LOGL) had a decrease of 10.13% in short interest. LOGL’s SI was 20,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.13% from 22,700 shares previously. With 96,500 avg volume, 0 days are for LEGEND OIL AND GAS LTD (OTCMKTS:LOGL)’s short sellers to cover LOGL’s short positions. It closed at $0.0007 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LOGL) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Legend Oil: Management’s Shady Past Suggests Trouble Ahead (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2011. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Xhibit Corp: Management’s Shady Ties, Millions Of Shares Issued For Pennies And Absurd Valuation Suggest At Least 80% Downside For This $290M ‘Cloud’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” and published on January 07, 2013 is yet another important article.

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. The company has market cap of $556,875. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. in November 2010.

More notable recent Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSIQ vs. FSLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Q2 Earnings Top, ’19 Shipment View Up – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Canadian Solar Inc has $25 highest and $22 lowest target. $22.75’s average target is -2.74% below currents $23.39 stock price. Canadian Solar Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) rating on Friday, June 21. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $25 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) rating on Friday, March 22. UBS has “Hold” rating and $22 target.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) stake by 50,000 shares to 53,300 valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Invesco Curncyshs Brit Pnd S was reduced too.