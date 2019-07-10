Hussman Strategic Advisors Increases Position in Edison Intl (EIX); Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Rose While Annex Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.64 Million

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 5.96M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn Qualcomm takeover; 12/03/2018 – White House: Presidential Order Regarding the Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm Incorporated by Broadcom Limited; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid, Pledges to Pursue U.S. Headquarters; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 536,178 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 03/18/2018 03:14 AM; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES METROPOLITAN EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 13/04/2018 – Sleep Number Named a 2018 Silver Edison Awards Winner for Innovation; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ohio Edison Co. Rtgs; SACP Revised To ‘a+’; 13/04/2018 – Exablate Neuro From INSIGHTEC Takes Top Honor at Edison Awards; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Glasscock LKC Unit #2-1); 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 08/03/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 15,500 shares to 51,500 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.19 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 13,961 shares to 449,017 shares, valued at $51.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).