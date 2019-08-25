Hussman Strategic Advisors Increased Its Stake in Edison Intl (EIX) as Shares Rose; Griffin Asset Management Increases Holding in Nucor (NUE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 56,682 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 50,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 1.99 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 1.82 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 25/04/2018 – More Renewable Energy Helps Fight Climate Change; 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Global Infrastructure Adds Keyera, Cuts Con Edison; 06/03/2018 – REG-Investment research and advisory firm Edison publishes report on Auriant Mining AB (publ); 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 28/03/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Opens New Carpenters Training Center in Edison, NJ; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 30/05/2018 – The Equity Research Company Edison Publishes an Initiation of Coverage Report on ASIT Biotech; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Inc has 0.35% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 1,101 were reported by Bartlett & Limited Liability Company. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0% or 87 shares. Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Liability holds 0.46% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 2.38M shares. Invesco reported 1.23 million shares. Mufg Americas Hldg invested in 0% or 1,729 shares. 326,082 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. The New Jersey-based Princeton Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,369 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Limited reported 313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1,317 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 6,862 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,439 shares to 23,245 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,011 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Double Downgrades Nucor Ahead Of ‘Steelmageddon’ – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “San Onofre Community Engagement Panel to Discuss Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage, Safety – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Closer Look At The New Clean Energy ETF – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.