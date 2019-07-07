Hussman Strategic Advisors Increased Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Holding by $510,000; Stock Price Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $168.47 Million

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 753.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.69M, up from 183,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 3.36M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,100 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 51,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 235,698 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Inv Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,490 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 106,739 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Interstate Retail Bank owns 64,085 shares. Choate Advisors has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Parkwood Limited Liability Com owns 55,785 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Sky Llc owns 68,617 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Mgmt owns 2.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 58,883 shares. Benin Management stated it has 91,437 shares. Ci Investments holds 249,006 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Pacific Global Com reported 1.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Liberty Mngmt owns 15,570 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag reported 101,386 shares. Fcg Advsr Lc holds 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 2,767 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 289,166 shares to 105,694 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 52,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,621 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Co Adviser Llc has 0.13% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Ariel Limited Liability invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). King Luther Management reported 0.33% stake. Fairfield Bush & holds 0.3% or 17,639 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 15,225 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 22,900 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 579 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 0.01% or 5,004 shares. Huntington Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 970 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech has 34,595 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). State Common Retirement Fund holds 96,703 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).