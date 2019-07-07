Hussman Strategic Advisors Holding in Vmware (VMW) Has Cut by $1.80 Million; As Moodys (MCO) Market Value Rose, Tower Bridge Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $194.67 Million

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $169.18. About 795,257 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 23/05/2018 – Okta and VMware Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Identity Capabilities for the Digital Workspace; 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00B, down from 34,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $201.43. About 545,489 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To World Omni Automobile Lease Securitization Trust 2018-A Notes; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S SEES MORTGAGE FINANCE FIRMS STILL CONSOLIDATING IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 19/03/2018 – Correction To Text, February 14, 2018 Release: Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To New Castle Fire District No. 1, Ny’s 2018 Serial Bonds; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Akorn’s Ratings Review to Direction Uncertain on Terminated Fresenius Deal; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aaa Rating Of Omers Administration Corporation; Outlook Changed To Negative; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Omnitracs’ New First-lien Debt B2; 15/05/2018 – TURKEY LACKS TIMELY, EFFECTIVE MONETARY POLICY ACTION: MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 8,667 shares. Franklin Incorporated, California-based fund reported 487,040 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management owns 2,700 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.04% or 156,770 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 1.38 million shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 330 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 242,843 shares. Product Partners has invested 0.62% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 9,066 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Amp Capital Invsts holds 33,365 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Llc stated it has 3,459 shares. 12,771 were reported by Pnc Finance Services Grp Incorporated. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 8,070 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 52,477 shares.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 36.78 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.83 million activity. Another trade for 30,095 shares valued at $4.42 million was sold by GELSINGER PATRICK P. POONEN SANJAY had sold 16,135 shares worth $2.39 million on Tuesday, January 8.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82 million for 25.96 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Part (NYSE:EPD) by 11,835 shares to 225,487 shares, valued at $6.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).