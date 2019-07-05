Hussman Strategic Advisors Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Lifted by $590,000 as Market Valuation Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose, Capital Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 2.60M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 2.36M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First State Bank owns 0.38% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 41,267 shares. Ar Asset Management holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,592 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com holds 11,268 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Diligent Investors Limited Company has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Somerset Trust accumulated 12,092 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 3.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cap Planning Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,075 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Virginia-based Rdl Fin has invested 2.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,696 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Incorporated reported 0.48% stake. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi reported 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.10 million shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs owns 100,837 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 341,476 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17,500 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot owns 369,720 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,584 shares. Milestone Grp Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Family Cap Company holds 4,375 shares. Haverford Financial Services holds 69,859 shares. Accredited Investors accumulated 8,104 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wellington Shields & Comm Lc invested in 42,017 shares. Moreover, Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has 0.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 351,325 shares. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 1.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 1.1% or 1.07 million shares. Interocean Limited stated it has 407,563 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 202,964 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.