Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Edison Intl (EIX) as Market Value Rose; As Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) Stock Value Declined, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Boosted Holding by $22.90 Million

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.94M, up from 485,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 348,020 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 3.48 million shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 28/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #8-3); 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 12/04/2018 – “4DX with ScreenX” Wins Big and Takes Home Silver at the Edison Awards in NYC; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 16/04/2018 – Azuri Wins Edison Award Second Year Running; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO CONFIDENT FIRE LIABILITY ISSUE WILL BE RESOLVED; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #6-2); 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT III Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 115,200 shares to 141,151 shares, valued at $29.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 54,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Finance Services Corporation holds 226 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 15,532 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 34,100 shares. 36,162 are owned by Cna Finance Corp. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 3,397 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc owns 192,740 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Mai owns 3,626 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 692,271 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1,901 were accumulated by Stelac Advisory Ser Limited. Credit Suisse Ag has 620,737 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 33,913 shares. Century owns 1.91 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).