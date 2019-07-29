Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Upped Its Amc Networks (AMCX) Position; Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Sellers Increased By 10.44% Their Shorts

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) stake by 19.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc acquired 10,000 shares as Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)’s stock declined 13.40%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 61,300 shares with $3.48 million value, up from 51,300 last quarter. Amc Networks Inc now has $2.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 190,238 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) had an increase of 10.44% in short interest. RLGT's SI was 1.02 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.44% from 923,700 shares previously. With 375,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)'s short sellers to cover RLGT's short positions. The SI to Radiant Logistics Inc's float is 2.31%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 48,462 shares traded. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) has risen 75.00% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.57% the S&P500.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services firm primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $262.74 million. The firm offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It has a 20.38 P/E ratio. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions.

More notable recent Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire" on May 09, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Radiant Logistics, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 23.99 million shares or 9.84% more from 21.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 63,036 shares. Scout Incorporated holds 0.04% or 334,583 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 15,884 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company accumulated 24,139 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 25,243 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 164,239 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Com reported 149,110 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 503,870 shares. 24,800 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.77M shares. New York-based Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0.01% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc reported 248,886 shares stake. Moreover, Sterling Capital Limited Company has 0.03% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 48,020 shares. 22,487 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 0% or 89,700 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd holds 0.17% or 77,455 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Co holds 245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Convergence Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,607 shares. Denali Advisors Llc reported 0.06% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Bridgeway Capital Management reported 35,700 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt accumulated 142,904 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv has 0.03% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Matarin Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.81% or 195,503 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 7,736 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital on Thursday, January 31 to “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. Imperial Capital upgraded the shares of AMCX in report on Monday, June 3 to “In-Line” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "AMCX vs. SIRI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq" on July 29, 2019