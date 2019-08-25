Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) as Share Value Declined; Peak Asset Management Position in Discovery (DISCK) Decreased by $315,075

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 12,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 9,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 22,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 2.30 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 26,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 36,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 10,000 shares to 61,100 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 7,608 shares. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division reported 18,409 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alyeska Group Inc Limited Partnership has 1.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability reported 2,830 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc invested in 1.19% or 83,370 shares. Palouse Cap Management Incorporated owns 26,074 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.27% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 444,548 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 975 were accumulated by Mercer Advisers. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Communications has 3,945 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 630 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.